Mumbai Police Targets 'Hello Dear' Romeos With Memes. Yes, It's Viral

Here's how Mumbai Police has warned Internet creeps.

If you are a woman who uses social media, chances are high that you have received at least a few "hello dear" and "wanna friendship?" messages that you did not ask for. The problem of unsolicited messages and unwanted advances from Internet Romeos seems to be so widespread that Mumbai Police has issued a warning to them - with the help of some hilarious memes. In a post shared on Twitter a couple of hours ago, Mumbai Police - well known for their creative campaigns - asked women to block creeps who messaged them and call the police. "We will take good care of their emotion & intention!" they wrote.

Along with the message, they shared three memes that aptly sum up the kind of messages that most women have received. Examples range from "nycc dp, dea" to "hi cutie!! y not reply."

Block them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100#WomensSafetypic.twitter.com/lrUy4j6xSj - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2018

The hilarious memes have collected over 1,000 'likes' and almost 700 'retweets' in less than two hours. Here's what Twitter is saying:

Brilliant way to warn Stalkers!! Kudos @MumbaiPolice

Lets start a campaign @DelhiPolice what say? https://t.co/y95f4pE7vH - Rohit Pathak (@IamRohitpathak) June 27, 2018

Yaaar memes from Mumbai Police always make my day. https://t.co/kFHpqVv84s - bhumika (@mumbailocal12) June 27, 2018

Good initiative - Ishwar chougule (@ishuchougule123) June 27, 2018

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police Twitter account has used tongue-in-cheek humour to warn troublemakers and criminals and issue safety guidelines. In the past, they used the popular Daisy Shah meme from Race 3 to ask people never to share their personal details online.