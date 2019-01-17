Mumbai Police Takes The #10YearChallenge And It's The Best One Yet

Mumbai Police took the viral #10YearChallenge

The first viral challenge of 2019 has everyone sharing then-and-now pictures on social media. The '10 Year Challenge', as the name suggests, requires its participants to juxtapose a recent picture of themselves with one from ten years ago. And of the many celebrities who have taken the challenge so far, our favourite post comes from Mumbai Police.

In a tweet shared this morning, Mumbai Police took the #10YearChallenge and made it their own with a unique twist. Assuring Mumbaikars that their commitment towards them wouldn't change in ten or 20 or 40 years, they called it the 'Forever Challenge'.

"Not 10 nor 20 or 40 years. Mumbaikars, nothing changes our commitment towards you! #ForeverChallenge #10YearsChallenge," they wrote, sharing a picture that shows Mumbai Police's logo, unchanged since 1947.

Not 10 nor 20 or 40 years. Mumbaikars, nothing changes our commitment towards you!#ForeverChallenge#10YearsChallengepic.twitter.com/SSGoioS7Df — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 17, 2019

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected hundreds of likes and a ton of comments.

Jay Hind Mumbai police — Vijayraajyadav (@vijayraajyadav) January 17, 2019

Whoever handles this account is a genius. — Samaina lostsoul (@samaina_love) January 17, 2019

"My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place - police, firefighters and members of our armed forces" SD. Jai Hind. #ForeverChallenge#10yearscallengehttps://t.co/qB53gXaFj2 — DeshKiBaat (@BaatDesh) January 17, 2019

Besides Mumbai Police, Jaipur Police took the #10YearChallenge too.

A lot of celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor and Bipasha Basu, have also taken the #10YearChallenge. You can take a look at their posts here.

What do you think of Mumbai Police's tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.