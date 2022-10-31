Mumbai Police Shares Real-Life Jumpscares In Creative Halloween Post

The Halloween themed video spread awareness on cyber security.

Mumbai Police never fails to bring in creativity and humour in its awareness campaigns. The account is known to post witty tweets with interesting hashtags to drive home really important messages on safety and security. On the occasion of Halloween, the police department has yet again nailed it with a creative campaign to raise awareness of "jumpscares in real life".

Mumbai Police took to Instagram and shared a video to raise awareness about the common mistakes that can leave people vulnerable to cyber crime and how to be mindful of the same. According to the short video, some silly mistakes, like having weak passwords, sharing one-time password (OTP) with random people, receiving calls from unknown numbers, and circulating fake news across social media platforms are some of the jumpscares.

The video has a spooky effect along with pumpkins in the background, giving it the a vibe of the festival which is being celebrated across the world today.

Watch the video here:



The video was posted 10 hours ago and since then it has amassed over 23,000 views so far and garnered more than 2,000 likes. Applauding the creativity of the police department, one user said, "Always come with creativity + message." A second added, "excellent work !!!"

A few months ago, Mumbai Police shared a hilarious viral video of two elderly passengers fighting for a seat on a bus. The short clip was a hit online and even became meme material. Mumbai Police said in the caption of the video, "There's 'no space' for a third person on a two-wheeler!"

The video showed two men sitting right next to each other, passionately arguing over who is hogging up more space on the bus seat. In the clip, one says "bahout jagah hai (There is a lot space)", and the other one counters him with "nahi jagah hai (there's no space)".

