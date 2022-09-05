Watch: Adorable Exchange Between Little Girl And Police Officer Melts Hearts Online

The video has garnered over 691,000 likes and more than 11 million views.

A heartwarming video of a little girl asking a female police officer for her baton has taken the internet by storm. The clip was posted on Instagram by Kanishka Bishnoi, and since being shared it has garnered over 691,000 likes and more than 11 million views.

The video opens to show a 21-month-old little girl cutely asking a female cop for her stick. However, when the lady cop puts the baton away, the little kid again asks for it and even throws a tantrum on the footpath. Her cute antics make the police officer laugh, but she continues to keep the stick away from the girl's reach.

Watch the video below:

According to the caption of the post, the incident took place in Mumbai.

Internet users flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis. One user wrote, "I was feeling low before this video, but now I'm smiling. Like mad." Another said. "Cuteness overloaded."

A third commented, "Very sweet gesture of the lady police," while a fourth added, "Loved the way how the lady officer kept her baton behind her when the kid was around".

Viral Video | Kili Paul, Sister Neema Groove To 'Kala Chashma', Internet Amazed

Meanwhile, recently another video went viral on social media which showed a small girl joining folk dancers on the streets and copying their steps like a pro. The video was shared on a tourism page named Visit Udipi on Twitter. It showed the little girl breaking into an impromptu dance during a street performance in Karnataka's Udupi.

The clip received over 5.6 lakh views and more than 31,000 likes. Around 3,500 users have re-tweeted the post.