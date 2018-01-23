DontAppAndDrive: Mumbai Police Scores Again With New Online Campaign

Mumbai Police launched its "DontAppAndDrive" campaign on Twitter to urge drivers to not be on their phones, specifically twiddling on apps, while on the move. Despite its seriousness of the campaign, the tweets were peppered with their usual dose of word play.
Also, full marks to whoever came up with "WreckApp" and "Risktagram".
Don't let your 'last seen' in the virtual world be the last time your loved ones see you in the real world #DontAppAndDrivepic.twitter.com/K5MHhhaNMC— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 22, 2018
Another said, "Be a story teller on your handle later, not someone whose stories will be told later."
Be a story teller on your handle later, not someone whose stories will be told later #DontAppAndDrivepic.twitter.com/XF5ij8GUrH— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 23, 2018
The creatives were instant hits on Twitter
This is spot on!! Thanks for being relevant! #MumbaiPoliceIsHipster— Nabh (@GroovyGyani) January 23, 2018
On point— AnkitaRK (@ankimeow) January 23, 2018
Awesome creativity. This handle has tweeted some cool creative awarenesa messages— Bhushan Patil (@BhushanPatill) January 22, 2018
This slogan gets Thumbs up!— Queeni Meghani (@queenimeghani) January 22, 2018
Mumbai Police has had a blockbuster run with their online campaigns so far. Previously, they used reel life villains to deter real life criminals in their #IfVillainsWereInMumbai campaign. Their tweet on traffic safety borrowed from the epic Baahubali which was a hit because of its timeliness. The handle also won praise when they called out Varun Dhawan for flouting traffic rules.
What do you think of the new campaign? Let us know in the comments below.
