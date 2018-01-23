DontAppAndDrive: Mumbai Police Scores Again With New Online Campaign

Mumbai Police launched "DontAppAndDrive" campaign to urge drivers to not be on their phones

Don't let your 'last seen' in the virtual world be the last time your loved ones see you in the real world #DontAppAndDrivepic.twitter.com/K5MHhhaNMC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 22, 2018

Be a story teller on your handle later, not someone whose stories will be told later #DontAppAndDrivepic.twitter.com/XF5ij8GUrH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 23, 2018

This is spot on!! Thanks for being relevant! #MumbaiPoliceIsHipster — Nabh (@GroovyGyani) January 23, 2018

On point — AnkitaRK (@ankimeow) January 23, 2018

Awesome creativity. This handle has tweeted some cool creative awarenesa messages — Bhushan Patil (@BhushanPatill) January 22, 2018

This slogan gets Thumbs up! — Queeni Meghani (@queenimeghani) January 22, 2018