#DontAppAndDrive: Mumbai Police Scores Again With New Online Campaign

The social media team of Mumbai Police is back with yet another online campaign - this time to get you off your phones while driving.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 23, 2018 17:36 IST
Mumbai Police launched "DontAppAndDrive" campaign to urge drivers to not be on their phones

New Delhi:  There is no denying that Mumbai Police's social media game is top notch and unbeatable (Bengaluru Police, are you listening?). Its social media team has dished out some savvy online campaigns about road safety, online piracy, crimes against women using timely memes, clever puns and innovative hashtags. Relying on Bollywood and pop culture references, Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has wowed its 4+ million followers with its hipster social media strategy time and again. The team is back with yet another online campaign - this time to get you off your phones while driving.

Mumbai Police launched its "DontAppAndDrive" campaign on Twitter to urge drivers to not be on their phones, specifically twiddling on apps, while on the move. Despite its seriousness of the campaign, the tweets were peppered with their usual dose of word play.

Also, full marks to whoever came up with "WreckApp" and "Risktagram".

"Don't let your 'last seen' in the virtual world be the last time your loved ones see you in the real world," said one tweet.
 
Another said, "Be a story teller on your handle later, not someone whose stories will be told later."
 
The creatives were instant hits on Twitter
 
Mumbai Police has had a blockbuster run with their online campaigns so far. Previously, they used reel life villains to deter real life criminals in their #IfVillainsWereInMumbai campaign. Their tweet on traffic safety borrowed from the epic Baahubali which was a hit because of its timeliness. The handle also won praise when they called out Varun Dhawan for flouting traffic rules.

What do you think of the new campaign? Let us know in the comments below.

