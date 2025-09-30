MrBeast Responds To Backlash Over $500,000 Burning Building Stunt: "We Take Safety..."

YouTube star MrBeast, 27, is facing criticism after releasing a new video featuring a dramatic fire stunt, sparking concerns about safety. The video, titled "Would You Risk Dying For $500,000?", was uploaded on Saturday, 27 September, and shows a contestant taking on a series of dangerous, fire-based challenges to win a substantial cash prize.

The 25-minute clip includes scenes where the contestant is fired through flames, jumps through burning rings, and survives explosive traps. The video opens with the man tied to a chair inside a room engulfed in flames, from which he must free himself to escape.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, clarified that the participant is a trained stuntman. He explained that the aim was to push him to his limits, but he stressed that safety remained the top priority throughout filming.

Following the video's release, MrBeast responded to concerns in a comment, stating that extensive precautions were taken. Each challenge was tested by multiple professionals, and a full emergency team - including firefighters, paramedics, and divers - was present with fire trucks and an ambulance on standby.

He added that a professional pyrotechnics team handled the controlled fires and that multiple fire suppression systems were ready in case of an emergency. According to MrBeast, these systems were never needed thanks to expert coordination.

Despite the reassurances, many viewers criticised the video online. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented: "I don't care if the fire is controlled or how many safety crew members he has ready, this is just dangerous and seems psychopathic."

As a firefighter, I can feel the heat just looking at this video. MrBeast, that was the dumbest idea you and your crew ever had... https://t.co/qqyZOukox0 — Shilo (@Shilo_husky) September 28, 2025

Another X user claiming to have fire safety experience added, "As a firefighter, I can feel the heat just looking at this video. MrBeast, that was the dumbest idea you and your crew ever had."