US Politician's Striking Resemblance To YouTube Star MrBeast Leaves Internet Stunned

A young Wisconsin politician recently drew attention on social media for his uncanny resemblance to popular YouTuber MrBeast. It all started when Brady Penfield, 22, posted a photo of himself on X while announcing his candidacy for the Wisconsin State Assembly in the 28th district. Social media users were quick to point out his striking similarity to MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), with one user commenting that he "looks even more like MrBeast than MrBeast himself".

One user wrote, "I thought this was MrBeast for a second," while another joked, "Mr Beast is that you??..Are you tired of YouTube?" A third user added, "Found a Mr. Beast doppelgänger in the wild lol you're gonna win (lean into it)."

See the tweet here:

Penfield also acknowledged the comparisons, responding to comments by stating that "Many have said this!" in person and online.

Brady Penfield is a 22-year-old conservative politician from Wisconsin who announced his candidacy for the 28th Assembly district at the Wisconsin College Republicans State Convention. He's a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin River Falls, where he founded and led the UWRF College Republicans Chapter. Penfield's background includes working as a field representative for Turning Point Action and building a network of conservative students and professors on campus.

"My name is Brady Penfield, I am 22 years old and a lifelong Wisconsinite. I come from a family of Dane County Democrats. However, I became a conservative during my junior year of high school in 2020 in the peak of the COVID lockdowns. I recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls. Where I founded and led the UWRF College Republicans Chapter for two years," he introduced himself on X, while announcing his candidacy.

About MrBeast

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular American YouTuber, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known for his viral challenge videos, large-scale giveaways, and charitable acts. He gained fame for creating attention-grabbing content such as extreme challenges, donation videos, and expensive stunts.

MrBeast is one of the most subscribed YouTubers globally and has launched various initiatives, including planting millions of trees through the #TeamTrees campaign and supporting food banks with #FeedingAmerica.