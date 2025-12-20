'No Idea How I Got Here': YouTuber After His Video Plays On White House Website

The White House said it was investigating after a video of a YouTube livestream about investments appeared on its website. The White House is aware of the incident and looking into the matter, a White House official said on the condition of anonymity. The video stream could be seen on the Live News section of the website shortly before midnight Thursday and appeared and disappeared for about an hour. It was not clear if the episode was the result of a hack or an accidental post.

The video stream appeared to be of someone who goes by the name @RealMattMoney. On YouTube, @RealMattMoney describes himself as "a shepherd for individual investors" and "an engineer enthusiastic about providing energy to the world."

There's no way this is real, right?



I was just trying to stream with my buddies @KrisPatel99 and @DividendStreams. https://t.co/uctjHk3LIW — Matt Farley (@RealMattMoney) December 19, 2025

The YouTuber is 34-year-old Matt Farley, who works as a petroleum engineer in Texas and described himself as a fan of President Donald Trump in a call with Bloomberg News.

"It's definitely me, but no idea how I got there," he said of his cameo, adding that he was only alerted to the issue after receiving messages about it. "Had I known I would be on the White House page I would probably have dressed a little differently."

Earlier Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Ethan Klein as US chief technology officer.

In 2014, people believed to be associated with Russia hacked unclassified White House computer networks, according to the Washington Post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)