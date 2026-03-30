Moved By Son's Heroic Death, Chinese Woman Crafts Shoe Pads For Soldiers Over 20 Years

A mother's love has taken a unique and heartfelt form in Chongqing, where a woman has spent the last two decades honouring her late son by supporting soldiers in a deeply personal way. Known for her dedication, she has handcrafted over 1,000 pairs of shoe pads for army recruits, keeping alive the memory of her son who died while serving the nation. Zhang Xinghui, known as "Shoe Pad Mom," lost her son, Gu Nu, in 2005. At just 19 years old, Gu Nu died while patrolling the mountainous region of Tibet, trying to rescue a fellow soldier from a landslide, reported the South China Morning Post.

Gu Nu joined the army as a frontier guard in 2003 and later became deputy leader of his unit. By the time Zhang received news of his passing, she had already prepared 20 pairs of shoe pads and was planning to meet her son for the first time.

Turning Grief Into Determination

When Zhang arrived at her son's grave in Tibet, she met his comrades, who addressed her as "Mother." She was moved by the hardships of the soldiers, especially the daily compulsion to patrol the narrow mountain paths.

She handed over the shoe pads she had made to Gu Nu's comrades and immediately decided that she would play a motherly role for these soldiers.

This way, she would remain connected to her son through them. She also explained that the long thread used to sew the shoe pads symbolizes her deep love and memories for her son.

Zhang has visited Tibet seven times in the past two decades. Each time, she delivers shoe pads along with special items from her hometown to the unit where her son was stationed. She also prepares shoe pads for newly recruited soldiers and advises them on staying safe during duty.

So far, she has made and distributed over 1,000 pairs of shoe pads to the soldiers.

Despite her family's concerns, Zhang, now in her 70s, remains firm on her decision. She says that as long as she can wield a needle and new soldiers keep arriving, she will continue making shoe pads.

Gu Nu's former comrades, now retired, still keep in touch. They call her "Mother" and check in on her well-being from time to time. Zhang also attends their special occasions and cares for their children as if they were her own.

Over time, many soldiers in Gu Nu's unit have come to consider Zhang their mother. Zhang says she lost one son, but gained many more in return.

