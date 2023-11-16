Mumbai And Delhi Police Engage In Fun Banter Over Mohammed Shami's Performance

Mohammad Shami took seven wickets and turned the match around.

The Indian cricket team registered a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer, followed by Mohammed Shami's demolition job in bowling on Wednesday, powered India into the World Cup final.

The entire nation is rejoicing in this victory, and the celebration extends to social media platforms as well, with people sharing messages, videos, and memes related to this momentous match.

The Mumbai and Delhi police social media handles have also joined in as they engaged in a fun banter on X.

The Delhi Police X account initiated the conversation by posting the first message, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault."

The Mumbai Police's X account was quick to reply. "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too,".

You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too😂



P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour 😊 https://t.co/TDnqHuvTZj — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2023

Shortly after, Special Commissioner Mumbai, Deven Bharti, joined the conversation and responded, "Not at all @DelhiPolice. It qualifies for protection under "Right of Self-Defence."



Mohammed Shami took seven wickets for 57 runs in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to help India win by 70 runs. Shami's 7/57 is the best bowling figure by any Indian bowler in an ODI match.