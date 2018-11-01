Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Challenged Mary Kom To A Bout. See Who Won

Mary Kom shared a video of the friendly match on Twitter

Offbeat | | Updated: November 01, 2018 16:30 IST
Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mary Kom took part in a friendly boxing match.

Boxing champion MC Mary Kom has treated her Twitter followers to a wonderful video which shows her sparring with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. About two hours ago, the five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist posted a video of the friendly match. She is seen throwing punches, joking and sharing tips all at the same time.

Mr Rathore - also an Olympic medalist in shooting - is seen giving his best to cheers and applause. His efforts did impress Mary Kom - who clearly had the upper hand. She thanked him for his support while sharing the video.

"Seeing is believing. Thank you Hon'ble @Ra_THORe ji for all the supports and encouragement's. #PunchMeinHainDum," wrote Ms Kom.

Watch the video below:
 

 
Since being shared online, the video has collected over 2,000 views and hundreds of 'likes'. It has also earned Mr Rathore a lot of praise for being a hands-on Sports Minister.
 

 
In May this year, Mr Rathore posted a fitness challenge on Twitter, urging everyone to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it. He nominated cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton player Saina Nehwal to take part in the fitness challenge - which had gone viral and received hundreds of responses, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

 

