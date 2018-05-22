This Minister Is Challenging Indians To Get Fitter, Via Twitter

The ex-armyman does 10 push-ups - without puffing or grunting - dressed in his work clothes

#HumFitTohIndiaFit



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore drops to the floor of his office and does push-ups while talking without a pause, in a video he has posted on Twitter. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and - more importantly - the Olympic medalist, posted the video to urge everyone to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it.The Olympian also challenges cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton player Saina Nehwal to join in.Mr Rathore starts the video by showering compliments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his long hours at work and his love for yoga. The minister called PM Modi an inspiration, praising his ability to juggle a hectic schedule "effortlessly".The ex-armyman does 10 push-ups - without puffing or grunting - dressed in his work clothes, as part of the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign.Watch the video here:Earlier this year, Mr Rathore, who recently took charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, had also monitored the launch of the Khelo India School Games that promotes sports among students across schools. The programme provides a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh each year to 1,000 athletes for a period of eight years.The BJP government has always been an advocate of fitness and has promoted Yoga extensively. The NaMo app has many 3D videos of Narendra Modi doing a number of asanas. Mr Rathore is another minister to have followed suit. Given his background in sports, the push-ups were a cakewalk for him. Here's to hoping exercising gets as easy for everyone else.