Army Soldier Assaulted At Jaipur Police Station, Minister Intervenes

In a recent incident at Shastri Path police station in Jaipur, a soldier was reportedly beaten by police officers, prompting a visit from Rajasthan's Minister for Industries and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The minister expressed strong disapproval of the police conduct and demanded accountability.

On Monday afternoon, Minister Rathore made an unannounced visit to the Shastri Path police station, where he criticised the actions of the station officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Sharma.

According to Rathore, a soldier stationed in Kashmir, who had come to Jaipur for personal reasons, was detained and subjected to inhumane treatment at the police station. The soldier was allegedly stripped, beaten, and insulted with derogatory remarks about the military.

"This mentality is truly condemnable, and I am confident that the Rajasthan government will take action against those who harbour such views. His medical report clearly indicates that he was assaulted without cause. Those who break the law must be punished," Mr Rathore said while speaking to ANI.

Minister Rathore condemned the language used by the officers, calling it unacceptable. He urged strict action against the responsible parties and requested that the Jaipur Police Commissioner and the Director General of Police ensure appropriate measures are taken.

The minister's visit and his reprimand of the police officers were captured in a video that is now widely circulating on social media.

