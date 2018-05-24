"Challenge Accepted," PM Modi Tells Virat Kohli, With A Promise

Virat Kohli posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and tagged PM Narendra Modi for the fitness challenge, which was originally started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2018 09:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi doing yoga asana on International Yoga Day.

New Delhi:  Accepting Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he will soon be sharing his own fitness video.

Prime Minister tweeted today morning, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit" Earlier Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and challenged his wife Anushka Sharma, former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same," he wrote on his tweet, responding to the Olympic medalist," Virat Kohli tweeted with a video. The original fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit was started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter on Wednesday.

Mr Rathore tweeted a video of himself doing pushups, and urged people to shoot a video of their "fitness mantra" and share it. He challenged Virat Kohli, badminton champion Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan for the challenge.

The campaign was also praised by tennis champion Sania Mirza, who tweeted, "When was the last time we saw a Minister do this??? Coolest leading by example .. congratulations on this #FitnessChallenge Sir.. here's to a brighter and healthier India .."

The BJP government has always been an advocate of fitness and has promoted Yoga extensively. The NaMo app has many 3D videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a number of asanas.

