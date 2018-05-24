'Challenge Accepted,' PM Modi Tells Virat Kohli, With A Promise

Prime Minister tweeted today morning, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"
Earlier Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and challenged his wife Anushka Sharma, former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same," he wrote on his tweet, responding to the Olympic medalist," Virat Kohli tweeted with a video.
The original fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit was started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Twitter on Wednesday.
The campaign was also praised by tennis champion Sania Mirza, who tweeted, "When was the last time we saw a Minister do this??? Coolest leading by example .. congratulations on this #FitnessChallenge Sir.. here's to a brighter and healthier India .."
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of himself doing push-ups in his office. He challenged actor Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and TV actress Saumya Tandon.
The BJP government has always been an advocate of fitness and has promoted Yoga extensively. The NaMo app has many 3D videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing a number of asanas.