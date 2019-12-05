Minister Piyush Goyal Seen Running To Parliament, Wins Praise On Twitter

Piyush Goyal was seen running to Parliament after a cabinet meeting.

Photographs of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal rushing to parliament after attending a cabinet meeting have gone viral on Twitter. Many on the microblogging website praised his dedication after the pictures emerged online on Wednesday. According to news agency IANS, Mr Goyal was running to attend the Question Hour in parliament.

The pictures come just days after Prime Minster Narendra Modi reportedly expressed displeasure over the absence of some cabinet ministers during Question Hour in both houses of parliament.

BJP's Suresh Nakhua shared photos of Mr Goyal on Twitter, writing: "Minister @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting."

Minister @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/RpDb3FxQy6 — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) December 4, 2019

A number of Twitter users praised the 55-year-old Union Minister.

"This shows your dedication towards your work," wrote one person on the microblogging website.

Shree @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting. This shows your dedication towards your work. You are one of the most intelligent and hard working ministers in Modi ji's government. Pranam🙏 @Tejasvi_Surya@sanghaviharsh@KapilMishra_INDpic.twitter.com/ZBiaiimG1W — Rishabh Bankar (@iRishabhBJP) December 4, 2019

Another praised it as an example of "karm hi puja" or work is worship.

The best Example Of

"Karm Hi Puja"



Earlier today minister @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting.



Salute Sir👏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fudCUcUfR5 — कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह 🇮🇳 (@AjaySengar_) December 4, 2019

One Twitter user spoke about another incident involving Piyush Goyal. "Once I was in same air India flight he was... no security, No assistant, drove with us in shuttle bus to terminal," he wrote

You don't know then Piyush Goyal Ji. Once I was in same air India flight he was .. no security, No assistant, drove with us in shuttle bus to terminal. — 🇮🇳 Rajnish Sood 🇮🇳 (@Rajnish_Sood_) December 4, 2019

The pictures have been widely circulated on Twitter, collecting thousands of 'likes'.