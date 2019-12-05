Minister Piyush Goyal Seen Running To Parliament, Wins Praise On Twitter

A number of Twitter users praised Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal was seen running to Parliament after a cabinet meeting.

Photographs of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal rushing to parliament after attending a cabinet meeting have gone viral on Twitter. Many on the microblogging website praised his dedication after the pictures emerged online on Wednesday. According to news agency IANS, Mr Goyal was running to attend the Question Hour in parliament.

The pictures come just days after Prime Minster Narendra Modi reportedly expressed displeasure over the absence of some cabinet ministers during Question Hour in both houses of parliament.

BJP's Suresh Nakhua shared photos of Mr Goyal on Twitter, writing: "Minister @PiyushGoyal ji running to attend question hour on time after the cabinet meeting."

"This shows your dedication towards your work," wrote one person on the microblogging website.

Another praised it as an example of "karm hi puja" or work is worship.

One Twitter user spoke about another incident involving Piyush Goyal. "Once I was in same air India flight he was... no security, No assistant, drove with us in shuttle bus to terminal," he wrote

The pictures have been widely circulated on Twitter, collecting thousands of 'likes'.

Comments
