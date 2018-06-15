Miniature Whiskey Bottles Make Big Mess On Highway After Truck Crash

Hundreds of bottles of Fireball whiskey cover the highway.

A collision between two trucks on a highway in Arkansas, USA, left a stretch of the road covered in hundreds of miniature whiskey bottles. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the incident took place at 10.45 am on Thursday morning. In the aftermath of the crash, hundreds of miniature bottles of Fireball whiskey were seen scattered over the highway.

"Looks like we'll be working this for a while," the department wrote while sharing two pictures of the crash site:

Looks like we'll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y - Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

The transportation department later wrote to say that one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the accident. A mechanical broom was used to clear the interstate highway of the cinnamon-flavoured alcohol.

UPDATE: unknown, non-life threatening injuries. Our crews are using this mechanical broom to clear the Interstate. The inside lane should open to traffic momentarily. #arnews#artraffic#CNAtrafficpic.twitter.com/TdRXqBv497 - Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

The Fireball whiskey cleanup led to plenty of jokes on Twitter:

LMFAOO I'm on my way to help w clean up - Erin Loughran (@erinnayx3) June 14, 2018

Dibs on any unbroken nips! - George Brady (@GetOffMe18) June 14, 2018

This is not the first time that a crash has led to a highway covered in strange objects. In the past, it has been beer bottles, 1 lakh eggs, and tonnes of liquid chocolate.





