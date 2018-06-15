Miniature Whiskey Bottles Make Big Mess On Highway After Truck Crash

"I'm on my way to help with clean up," joked one Twitter user

Offbeat | | Updated: June 15, 2018 10:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Miniature Whiskey Bottles Make Big Mess On Highway After Truck Crash

Hundreds of bottles of Fireball whiskey cover the highway.

A collision between two trucks on a highway in Arkansas, USA, left a stretch of the road covered in hundreds of miniature whiskey bottles. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the incident took place at 10.45 am on Thursday morning. In the aftermath of the crash, hundreds of miniature bottles of Fireball whiskey were seen scattered over the highway.

"Looks like we'll be working this for a while," the department wrote while sharing two pictures of the crash site:

The transportation department later wrote to say that one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the accident. A mechanical broom was used to clear the interstate highway of the cinnamon-flavoured alcohol.

The Fireball whiskey cleanup led to plenty of jokes on Twitter:

This is not the first time that a crash has led to a highway covered in strange objects. In the past, it has been beer bottles, 1 lakh eggs, and tonnes of liquid chocolate.

 

Comments
Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fireball whiskeyhighway accidentwhiskey covers highway

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................