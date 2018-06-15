Miniature Whiskey Bottles Make Big Mess On Highway After Truck Crash

"Looks like we'll be working this for a while," the department wrote while sharing two pictures of the crash site:
Looks like we'll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y- Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
The transportation department later wrote to say that one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries after the accident. A mechanical broom was used to clear the interstate highway of the cinnamon-flavoured alcohol.
UPDATE: unknown, non-life threatening injuries. Our crews are using this mechanical broom to clear the Interstate. The inside lane should open to traffic momentarily. #arnews#artraffic#CNAtrafficpic.twitter.com/TdRXqBv497- Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018
The Fireball whiskey cleanup led to plenty of jokes on Twitter:
LMFAOO I'm on my way to help w clean up- Erin Loughran (@erinnayx3) June 14, 2018
Dibs on any unbroken nips!- George Brady (@GetOffMe18) June 14, 2018
This is not the first time that a crash has led to a highway covered in strange objects. In the past, it has been beer bottles, 1 lakh eggs, and tonnes of liquid chocolate.