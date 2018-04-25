Video: 1 Lakh Eggs Crack Open On Highway After Truck Flips Over

UPI reports that according to the police, 100,000 duck eggs rolled down from the truck to the highway when the driver lost control of the truck on a decline and the vehicle flipped over. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.
A video on CGTN shows authorities cleaning up the mess from the broken eggs. The liquid from the eggs reportedly covered 12 metres of the road and it took over two hours to clean up the mess.
A similar accident had taken place in Germany last year when a truck transporting beer bottles collided with a car, strewing 1,500 bottles of beer on the highway.
