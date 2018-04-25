Video: 1 Lakh Eggs Crack Open On Highway After Truck Flips Over It took two hours to clean up the mess

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT It took two hours to clean up the eggs from the highway.



reports that according to the police, 100,000 duck eggs rolled down from the truck to the highway when the driver lost control of the truck on a decline and the vehicle flipped over. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.



A video on CGTN shows authorities cleaning up the mess from the broken eggs. The liquid from the eggs reportedly covered 12 metres of the road and it took over two hours to clean up the mess.



Watch the video below:







The estimated loss of goods as a result of the crash came to 85,000 yuan or approximately Rs 8 lakhs.



A similar accident had taken place in Germany last year when a truck transporting beer bottles collided with a car, strewing 1,500 bottles of beer on the highway.





Click for more





On Saturday, a truck crash in China led to an 'egg-splosion' of sorts, leading to over 1 lakh eggs rolling down the Hangzhou-Jingdezhen Highway. The incident took place in eastern China's Quzhou City. UPI reports that according to the police, 100,000 duck eggs rolled down from the truck to the highway when the driver lost control of the truck on a decline and the vehicle flipped over. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident.A video on CGTN shows authorities cleaning up the mess from the broken eggs. The liquid from the eggs reportedly covered 12 metres of the road and it took over two hours to clean up the mess.Watch the video below: The estimated loss of goods as a result of the crash came to 85,000 yuan or approximately Rs 8 lakhs.A similar accident had taken place in Germany last year when a truck transporting beer bottles collided with a car, strewing 1,500 bottles of beer on the highway.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter