Microsoft AI Chief Says Won't Build Chatbots For "Simulated Erotica"

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI CEO, recently said that the software giant won't build artificial intelligence (AI) services that provide "simulated erotica". "That's just not a service we're going to provide," Suleyman said on Thursday at the Paley International Council Summit in California. "Other companies will build that."

His comments came around two weeks after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's AI porn on ChatGPT announcement. A few competitors of Microsoft plan to introduce erotic content, such as xAI, which has added features like "Spicy" mode for generating sexually explicit images.

As per Suleyman, developing AI chatbots with erotic content poses significant risks. "You can already see it with some of these avatars and people leaning into the kind of sexbot, erotica direction," he warned.

"This is very dangerous, and I think we should be making conscious decisions to avoid those kinds of things."

In an official blog post, he noted that Microsoft is focusing on developing "human-centred" AI tools, like Copilot, an AI assistant for Windows and Edge. The company is prioritising ethical standards and safety considerations in its AI evolution.

"At Microsoft AI, we want to change the outlook," he wrote in a blog post.

"We're betting on optimism in a time of cynicism. Instead of tech that demands more attention, we're making tech that gives you back time for the things that matter. Instead of AI that replaces human judgment, we're building AI that empowers your own - helping you make better decisions, spark your creativity, deepen your connections."

AI porn on ChatGPT?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently clarified that his company isn't the "moral police" for the world, defending the decision to allow adult content in ChatGPT, while ensuring safety measures are in place for minors.