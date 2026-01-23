Microchip Reunites 15-Year-Old Dog With Owners In The US After 10 Years

A missing dog in Florida has been reunited with her family more than 10 years after she disappeared from her home, thanks to a microchip. Miami-Dade Animal Services shared the story on social media, saying the dog was brought to the shelter earlier this month. As part of routine procedure, shelter staff scanned the animal for a microchip.

The scan revealed the dog's identity as Buttercup, a 15-year-old pet who had been missing for over a decade. The microchip contained details that helped shelter workers trace and contact Buttercup's original owners.

After being informed, the family was reunited with their long-lost dog, marking an emotional end to a separation that lasted more than 10 years. The shelter said the case highlights the importance of microchipping pets, as it can help lost animals find their way back home even after many years.

"Last week, Buttercup was reunited with her owner after being missing for more than 10 years. A decade apart, and thanks to a simple scan, this sweet girl finally made her way home. Moments like this remind us why microchipping matters," the post said. "A microchip is only as good as the information attached to it. Keeping your contact details updated can be the difference between a lost pet staying lost and a happy reunion like Buttercup's."

News of her reunion with her family has sparked an outpouring of emotional reactions on social media, with users flooding the Facebook post with heartfelt comments. Many expressed curiosity and joy, asking questions like, “How is she doing?” and “Did she remember you?” while one user wished she could talk and share her adventures. Others were eager to learn more about the decade-long separation, with one comment reading, “10 years? We need to know more of the story, please.”

Several users highlighted the importance of microchipping pets, calling the reunion heart-melting, while others shared their own experiences, including one person who recalled adopting a dog from the same place 13 years ago and noted that she is still happy and healthy.