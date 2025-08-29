Senior Beats Up Cop After His Dog Goes Missing In Madhya Pradesh

A bizarre and troubling incident in Madhya Pradesh has snowballed into a major controversy. On the night of August 23, constable Rahul Chauhan was allegedly beaten by Reserve Inspector (RI) Saurabh Singh Kushwaha after the officer's pet dog went missing from his official residence in Khargone district.

According to Mr Chauhan, he returned to his quarters after duty at 10 pm and was summoned by Mr Kushwaha around 1:30 am. Accusing him of negligence over the missing dog, the senior allegedly thrashed him with a belt and slippers and used casteist slurs. The constable later circulated videos showing injury marks on his arms, legs, waist and back.

The dog was traced 20 hours later.

On Wednesday, Mr Chauhan filed a written complaint at the police station. His wife, Jayshree, also accused Mr Kushwaha of abuse and threatened to die by suicide if justice was denied.

Mr Kushwaha dismissed the allegations, claiming he was out of town that night. He accused the constable of being drunk, assaulting the dog and abandoning it outside.

Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena suspended Mr Kushwaha but the action failed to pacify the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti, and the Congress, which staged a 30-hour protest on the highway demanding a case under the SC/ST Act. Three Congress MLAs also joined the agitation.

The protests ended only after the administration agreed to conduct Mr Chauhan's medical examination and record his wife's statement.