3 Dead After Suspected Food Poisoning Case At Madhya Pradesh Resort

A case of suspected food poisoning has emerged from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, where multiple employees of a local resort fell severely ill after eating dinner.

Three employees have died, one is reported missing, and several others remain in critical condition.

According to officials, the employees of Gautam Resort fell sick late last night after eating dinner served at the resort.

They began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe abdominal pain. Initially taken to the Khajuraho health center for first aid, they were soon referred to the Chhatarpur District Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Doctors at the district hospital referred nine employees to Gwalior in critical condition.

Two died on the way, while one died during treatment at JAH Hospital in Gwalior.

The remaining employees identified as Dayaram, Hardik, Ravi, Roshni, and Golu are currently undergoing treatment. Among them, Ravi, Roshni, and Golu are on ventilator support. Doctors have confirmed symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Earlier reports indicated that nine employees had been referred from Chhatarpur to Jhansi Medical College. Four of them were transferred again to Gwalior after their health worsened.

Dr ML Mahor, Assistant Superintendent at Jai Arogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior, confirmed the seriousness of the situation. "Three are dead, five patients are currently admitted, two of whom are on ventilators. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem. Currently, the case is of food poisoning," he said.

Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal confirmed three deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to the victims' families. The district administration has sealed the resort. Officials also revealed that the resort owner, Vinod Kumar Gautam, lives in Belgium.

Meanwhile, postmortem examinations are being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Family members of the victims have alleged that the food may have been deliberately contaminated and have demanded a thorough investigation.

Following the deaths, grieving family members and villagers blocked a major road, demanding immediate action against the resort.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Patle and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prashant Agarwal rushed to the spot with heavy police force. After nearly three hours of negotiations, the blockade was lifted when authorities assured strict action after a full inquiry.

Relatives of the victims are demanding a thorough investigation.

Ramdin Kushwaha, a relative of one of the victims, said: "He ate food there and after eating, his health deteriorated. People in Khajuraho referred him to Gwalior. Yes, I think someone must have mixed something in the food, that's why it happened."

The incident has sparked political outrage.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticised the state government on social media, saying, "Deaths occurred in the same district where the cabinet is in Khajuraho, but the ministers sitting in the palaces of power are silent. Nine victims were taken to the hospital, yet government officials continued enjoying themselves in the same area at government expense."

When confronted by the media, the Health minister Rajendra Shukla said, "Do ask the owners of the resort."