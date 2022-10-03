Meet 10-Year-Old Aqsa Masrat, One Of The Youngest Social Media Influencers In Kashmir

On Facebook, Aqsa has over 58,000 followers.

A 10-year-old girl from Kashmir is making waves on social media with her engaging YouTube videos. A student of Shah Rasool Memorial Welkin Sopore, Aqsa Masrat is being known as the youngest social media influencer from the Kashmir Valley as she has left hundreds of thousands of people mesmerised with her captivating videos.

The little girl regularly posts videos on her social media page called 'What Aqsa Says'. On YouTube, she has more than 2,800 subscribers, while on Facebook, she has over 58,000 followers. In the videos, Aqsa not just speaks about the scenic beauty of her home state but she also uses her social media to draw attention to problems in her community.

According to news agency ANI, Aqsa was just 6 years old when she made her first video, which is about 'Chillaoi Kallan' - the harshest forty days-long spell of winter in Kashmir.

Speaking about the clip, she said, "I wanted kids my age to enjoy it and be able to connect it to a real-life event, so I decided to produce a video about Chillai Kallan... It was my first random video that saw an unexpected response from the public. I was encouraged to make more such videos."

Now, Aqsa revealed that she has made around 50 videos so far and has received immense support from her viewers along her journey. She said that she has created videos that demonstrate how crops are grown and harvested in Kashmir. She has also created videos explaining why playing sports is necessary for a healthy life.

"I got views in lakhs on my videos like Sopore Fruit Mandi, Paddy harvesting, Kangri. In fact, I got one million plus views on one of my videos 'Mere Mamu ki Shaadi'. People are showering praises for my videos," Aqsa told ANI.

Further, the 10-year-old said that while several people love her work, she did face some problems from people around. But recalling how her family helped her, Aqsa said, "There are many people around me who have inspired me for my amelioration but when it comes to making videos, I got inspiration from my uncle (maamu) who is an Internationally acclaimed Photojournalist."

The 10-year-old is currently studying in 5th standard. Speaking about her future, she said that she aspired to be an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officer.