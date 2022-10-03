Sanskrit Cricket Commentator Wins The Internet With His Fluency. Video Goes Viral

With more than 7,000 likes, the video has received more than 133,000 views.

Cricket enthusiasts not only watch the game but also listen to it. If there is no voice behind it, the visual attraction is only half as effective. In order to connect fans with games and immerse them in their records and trivia, cricket commentary has been a crucially significant medium. When used appropriately, a commentator with a good voice and knowledge has always drawn attention and left an impression on listeners.

A new video of a boy doing cricket commentary in Sanskrit during a gully cricket match is gaining traction on social media. A group of teens was playing cricket in a constrained space and conversing with one another in Sanskrit when the video started. One boy, who was seen in beginning of the video, was providing commentary. The Sanskrit commentary's novel concept and the commentator's fluency have stunned online users.

Sanskrit and cricket pic.twitter.com/5fWmk9ZMZy — lakshmi narayana B.S (@chidsamskritam) October 2, 2022

A Twitter user named Lakshmi Narayana B S. posted the video with the caption "Sanskrit and cricket." On the micro-blogging website, it accumulated more than 133,000 views and over 6,600 likes.

The spectacular sight left internet users amazed. "Never heard cricket commentary in Sanskrit before I remember the days when I went to a Sanskrit workshop, everyone use to talk in Sanskrit all the teachers to the students.. What a time it was...," wrote one user, while another commented, "My god !!! Tooo good , everyone should be able to talk like this in Sanskrit and also regional languages".

Calling it important one user said that "Need this Sanskrit cricket commentary in International cricket also....".

Cricket commentary has been televised for a long time in Hindi, English, and other regional languages. But it is undoubtedly novel to have a Sanskrit cricket commentary for gully cricket.