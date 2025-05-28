Dharmashastra, Vedas In BA Programme Of Delhi University's School Of Open Learning: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. These courses will be available to students starting this academic year. This initiative aligns with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022. The inclusion of these subjects is part of a broader academic expansion.

Starting this academic session, Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has integrated studies of Dharmashastra and the Vedas into its Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme, according to a report in Times of India. This initiative aligns with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF 2022) and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), aiming to provide a holistic education that encompasses India's rich cultural and philosophical heritage.

New Sanskrit Courses Introduced

In the fourth semester, second-year BA students will have the opportunity to study two new Sanskrit papers:

Sanskrit: Dharmashastra Studies (Minor)

Sanskrit: Readings from the Vedas (Major)

These courses will be taught through Self Learning Material (SLM), consistent with SOL's distance education format. The inclusion of these subjects is part of a broader academic expansion, with the university's executive council approving 38 new papers across various disciplines, the outlet further said.

"This is in the Sanskrit curriculum and the approved syllabus of University of Delhi. We have not introduced anything specially. These papers are already running in the choice-based credit system and annual mode too," Payal Mago, director, SOL, told Times of India.

These courses are designed to enrich students' academic experience by connecting them with foundational texts that have shaped Indian thought and society.

Additional Curriculum Enhancements

Beyond the Sanskrit papers, SOL has approved several other courses to broaden academic options for distance education students, including: