World Sanskrit Day 2025: Anil Kumble And Wife Chetana Send Wishes In Video Message

World Sanskrit Day 2025: Former Indian cricket captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, along with his wife Chetana Kumble, a noted literary scholar, joined the nation in celebrating World Sanskrit Day by sharing a special video message wishing everyone on the occasion.

World Sanskrit Day, observed this year on August 9, coincides with Shravan Poornima, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar that also marks Raksha Bandhan. The day honours Sanskrit - often referred to as Devavani or the "language of the gods" - widely regarded as one of the world's oldest and most structured languages.

Watch the video here:



In their message, the couple highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting Sanskrit, calling it a timeless treasure of India's cultural heritage. While the language may not be in everyday use, it continues to thrive through Vedic recitations, rituals, classical arts, and academic research.

In the video message, Chetana urged everyone to read, learn, and study the Sanskrit language.

Sanskrit Day was first celebrated in 1969 through a joint effort by the Government of India and Sanskrit institutions. The event aims to encourage Sanskrit learning, showcase its intellectual depth, and inspire younger generations to connect with the language's rich legacy.

Every year, Sanskrit Week is also observed nationwide, with this year's celebrations running from August 6 to 12, 2025. Traditionally, Shravan Poornima marked the beginning of the academic year in ancient India, when students commenced their study of scriptures.

A Sanskrit verse beautifully sums up the language's essence: Amritam Sanskritam Mitram, Sarsam Saralam Vachah; Ekta-Moolakam Rashtram, Gyan-Vigyan-Poshakam - meaning Sanskrit is elegant, clear, and unifying, fostering knowledge and scientific growth.