Marvel And DC Director James Gunn Marries Jennifer Holland In A Dreamy Wedding

Marvel and DC movie/TV director James Gunn has tied the knot with his longtime partner, actor Jennifer Holland at a private ceremony in Colorado, US. The filmmaker shared the news on Instagram on Friday. He even shared images from the wedding and revealed that there was a Marvel and DC softball game as part of the wedding festivities.

"After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world," Mr Gunn wrote in the caption of the post.

Mr Gunn wore a green tuxedo to his wedding while Ms Holland wore a floral white gown. In the caption, the filmmaker revealed that the Original Funko made their wedding cake toppers designed on the actual tux and gown the couple wore at the wedding.

"We had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game (@michael_rooker played on both teams!)" Mr Gunn said.

James Gunn is the director of Marvel Studios' blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy" series. He has also directed DC's "The Suicide Squad" and written and created the HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker".

Jennifer Holland, on the other hand, is known for her recent role as Emilia Harcourt in "The Suicide Squad". She also appeared in "Peacemaker". In a separate Instagram post, Ms Holland thanked Mr Gunn for sharing his "love, life and family" with her. "Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here's to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7," she added.

According to news agency PTI, Mr Gunn and Ms Holland have been dating since 2015. The filmmaker was previously married to 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.