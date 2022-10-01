Singer Kesha Reveals She Damaged Her Vocal Cord During Concert In US

During the concert Kesha also experienced a wardrobe malfunction on stage.

American singer-songwriter Kesha has revealed that she suffered a vocal cord haemorrhage during a live performance earlier this week in the United States.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist shared a picture from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. In the caption, she explained that "in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction, I decided to distract everyone from my t*****s falling out by singing really. Loud."

"And today, I found out I haemorrhaged one of my vocal cords. Soooo. I'm posting all the pics from the f***ing moment bc. This was quite a moment," she added.

A vocal cord haemorrhage is the result of one or more blood vessels in the vocal folds breaking open, filling the vocal fold with blood, and potentially forming a hemorrhagic polyp. It is not considered a serious injury and it usually requires general vocal tests.

Internet users worried about the singer took to the comment section to share their concerns and pray for her speedy recovery. "That's how u KNOW it was a legendary performance. Literally giving it everything," wrote one user. "You really give it your all!! Take care of that voice," said another.

A third added, "I was there and saw you overcome that moment with grace. Heal that chord," while a fourth commented, "Oh nooooo!! This sounds like a fun time, but it's no fun damaging your vocal cords! I hope you heal up fast!"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kesha joined a handful of musicians in Los Angeles, including Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker, to honour Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly at the age of 50 back in March due to cardiovascular collapse.