'Many Lens To Focus': Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along's New Post Is All About 'Timing'

Temjen Imna Along is social media's favourite

There is no doubt that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is social media's favourite. The minister of higher education and tribal affairs, on Wednesday, shared a group photo with a witty caption. The BJP leader is known for his sense of humour and witty messages that have made him popular on social media.

In his caption, the minister wrote, "To many lens to focus, Magar Mera Timing toh Dekho!" (Too many lens to focus, but look at my timing)

The internet hailed the minister for his sense of timing and the pose.

Check out the post here:

To many lens to focus, 🤔



Magar Mera Timing toh Dekho! 😎 pic.twitter.com/HskLwLuN1d — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 15, 2023

Posted a few hours ago, the picture has received over 10,000 likes and several comments. A user wrote, "Light, Camera... Aur Action..."

Another user commented, "The person on the extreme right of the picture and left to you is in awe of your sense of timing."

"Giving tough competition to PM sir. Focus is impeccable. The resemblance is uncanny," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, earlier, the minister shared a message on road safety. He posted a photo showing the "creativity" of the villagers in his state. The message on the photo warns against rash driving.

The politician regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state.