Photo Of Nagaland Minister Holding Hand With Assam Leader Goes Viral. He Responds

Nagaland minister reacted to his photo with Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for sharing quirky and informative posts on social media. He often gives glimpses of the life in the Northeast, making his followers aware of the customs followed in the region. But this time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reacted to a post about the elections being held in the Northeast and it has gone viral. The post was shared by singer Alobo Naga, and had a photo of Mr Along holding the hand of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during campaigning.

"Even my wife don't hold my hands like this... I am jealous sir," the singer tweeted, tagging both Mr Along and Mr Sarma.

Replying to him, the Nagaland minister said the BJP wave is strong in the region and asked Alobo Naga to join the BJP.

Party wave is stronger than the actual marriage. 😜 @AloboNaga Join BJP, I will hold your hand too 😑 https://t.co/6VaMvoGRmh — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 20, 2023

"Party wave is stronger than the actual marriage. @AloboNaga Join BJP, I will hold your hand too," Mr Along said in his tweet.

The minister's response has amassed nearly three lakh views and over 7,300 likes. Users were in splits and asked Mr Along to go for campaigning in other states too.

"Sir, Kindly come for the Karnataka election campaign. You have huge followers here and if there will be an opportunity I can take a pic beside you," one user said.

"You surely have a funny bone," tweeted another.

Elections are being held in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. While polling has been held in Tripura, the other two states will see voting on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The BJP leads the government in four out of eight Northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. Mizoram and Sikkim are ruled by NDA allies. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, BJP was part of the government but is pushing to increase political foothold though regional players still dominate.

