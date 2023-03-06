'It's Bad': Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along's Message For People Littering On Roads

Temjen Imna Along is well-known for his social media posts.

Temjen Imna Along, a Nagaland politician, is well-known for his amazing sense of humour and entertaining social media captions. He regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. However, this time around, the politician shared a strong message about littering on roads and the damage it is causing to the environment.

Mr Along posted the message in response to a user's tweet. In the tweet, the user, Vinay Sharma, sarcastically mentioned that humans are busy dirtying popular hill stations of North India like Delhi. "Kuch mahine pehle @AlongImna logon ko kohima visit k liye bula rahe the maine bola sir please mat invite karo hum log ko abhi hum log busy hain Shimla Manali kasol McLeod ko Delhi banane mein jaise hi yahan se free honge swayam aa jaayenge Northeast. (A few months ago, @AlongImna was inviting people to visit Kohima. However, I told him not to invite us as we are busy turning Shimla, Manali, Kasol, McLeod into Delhi. Once we are done with work here, we will come to the North-east)" he said in his post.

Mr Sharma also posted a photo of glass bottles thrown on the road, with glass pieces and the scrap scattered all across.

Replying to the same, Mr Along said, "Ayalee ! It's Bad Don't do this. "You ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava" Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !!"

Ayalee ! It's Bad😑

Don't do this.



"Atithi Devo Bhava" का मतलब ही बिगाड़ दिया"😞



Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !! https://t.co/bTgiZ9uOITpic.twitter.com/hcpPy1c895 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 6, 2023

Since being shared, his tweet has amassed the attention of many social media users.

"Really bad ..... Embarassing!" said a user.

A second person added, "Need to start recycling ..."

"Indeed, Need a strict and good solution for this Behavioral issues.." added a third person.

"Strict rules are required. Like Lachung,Sikkim,using or throwing of plastic bottles is punishable," said another user.

"All states need to introspect the tourism policy and liquor should not be a part of this...

Don't know how it is helping any economy, however for sure creating more trouble for safety and health...." added a person.

