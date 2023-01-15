Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Video Of Artist Creating His Portrait

The video was shared by the minister on his Instagram handle.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is social media's favourite. He constantly keeps his fans and followers updated with important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. Recently, he shared a video of an artist making his portrait with a pencil.

A self-taught artist from Nagaland's Dimapur created this portrait. The portrait looks like a wonderful copy of him. Mr Along while sharing the time-lapse video of the portrait wrote, "Awesome Art!! @the_atractive_90s. Black and white is a timeless classic. Keep up the soulful work. Feeling blessed and emotional,"

Since being shared, the video has 17,000 views and two thousand likes on the social media platform.

One user called the minister as "the cutest politician of India."

"Awesome," said another person.

Many people left heart emojis on the post.

Last month, the minister shared a video on his official Twitter handle along with important life advice which people should follow.



In the short clip, two men are seen dancing to their heart's content on a road with Micheal Jackson's 1991 hit, 'Dangerous' playing in the background. What is more amusing is that both are also seen copying the famous steps of "King of Pop." Along with the video, Mr Along wrote in the caption, "If you want happiness in life. Stop taking people's words to heart!!" The enjoyment and enthusiasm on their faces can make anyone's day.

