Man's Awkward Conversation With Daughter's Potential Groom Is Viral

Indian weddings are a fun-filled affair. From finding a groom or a bride on matrimonial websites to actually having a ceremony, it takes months in the entire process. Many people cherish the process as lifelong memories are created during the same. In one similar instance, a usr shared how her father was actively looking for grooms on matrimonial websites. In a goof-up, the father confused an insurance agent as a potential boy for his daughter.

Harsha Ramachandran said that her parents wanted her to get married and one day her father told the family that a boy was coming with "an alliance." She took to Twitter and said, "So let me tell you my funny story- my mother would get on my fathers case to get me married,do something ,call someone look online etc. So one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all."

She stated that a man came to their house and asked a question which left her father shocked. Ms Ramachandran continued, "Excited. One uncle type guy came home my father invited him inside offered him tea. That man was stumped, he had the tea he was awkward my dad was awkward finally the guy asked my dad aap kitna invest karoge..dad was totally baffled. This is about my daughter's marriage."

She added that the man was from the insurance company Bajaj Alliaz. Ms Ramachandran reveals that her father heard "Allianz" as "alliance." She concluded the thread and said, "Now the guy is perplexed, he goes uncle main Bajaj Allianz se hoon...my poor dad under duress had heard Allianz as alliance. This is one of my fav matrimonial stories!"

"Indeed funny and strange that it doesn't happen more often with Bajaj guys. They're incessant!" said a user.

"That twist though," said another user.

A third person commented, "Makes for a good plot for Matrimonial or Fin tech advertisement...."

