Woman Seeks "No Farter, Burper" Groom With 20-Acre Farmhouse, Ad Turns Out To Be A Prank

Indian matrimonial ads often gain attention for their humour, unusual demands, or outright bizarre conditions. These ads, shared in newspapers or online, sometimes include highly specific requirements. Recently, a quirky matrimonial ad seeking a "handsome businessman with a 20-acre farmhouse" who neither farts nor burps, left internet users in splits. The ad described a 30-year-old feminist working in the social sector, with piercings and short hair looking for a well-built groom aged 25-28. She wants the groom to be an only son with a thriving business, a bungalow, or a substantial farmhouse. Interestingly, cooking skills are also a must.

"30-year-old feminist woman, working against capitalism requires a 25-year-old wealthy boy with a well-established business," read the caption of the tweet along with the screenshot of the ad.

The ad triggered a mix of amusement and outrage online. Many criticised the criteria as hypocritical, while others appreciated the humorous take on societal expectations surrounding marriage. One user wrote, "She declared her appearance, not properties, but specified requirements on prospects' properties. Is this feminism." Another joked, "This means men cannot fart in peace now."

A third said, "Zepto should deliver her a groom in 10 minutes", while a fourth added, "Tell me this is a joke?" A fifth stated, "Someone's priorities are sorted."

Many people speculated that the matrimonial ad might be a joke due to its unusually specific and humorous demands. It was later revealed that the ad was, in fact, a prank orchestrated by the woman's brother and best friend to mark her 30th birthday. The ad was originally posted in 2021 in a newspaper and appeared in a dozen northern Indian cities, as per BBC. It went viral again after a user posted it on his X account.

The ad, meant as a satire, was intended to highlight the societal pressures and absurd expectations often placed on women regarding marriage​. "You can't say such things out loud. Men ask for tall, slim beautiful brides all the time, they brag about their wealth, but when the tables are turned, they can't stomach it. How could a woman set such criteria? The ad was a satirical statement on this narrative and I assume that the people getting triggered are the same as those who put out these kinds of 'slim, fair, beautiful bride wanted' type of ads in the first place," Sakshi told BBC.