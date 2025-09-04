Manager's Post About Laid-Back Attitude In Indian Employees Sparks Debate: "Feels Like Babysitting Grown Adults"

A Reddit post about the attitude of Indian employees towards work has gone viral. The post claimed that managing such employees is like "babysitting grown adults", who require constant supervision and reminders to complete tasks.

The Redditor (@That_Side5887) expressed frustration over the lack of accountability among employees and said that the "chalta hai" attitude, which is a Hindi phrase that translates to "it's okay" or "it will do," reflects a laid-back approach to work.

Also Read | Rapido Rewards "Hero" Driver For Driving Woman Home Safely Despite Waterlogging In Gurugram

The post has sparked a heated debate about work culture, with some users agreeing with him, while some say that this attitude is a result of burnout or poor work environments.

"I stepped into a managerial role thinking it'd be about strategy, mentoring, guiding a team to hit goals. Instead, half my day is chasing people for the bare minimum," the post read.

Here's the post:

Also Read | Watch: $1 Million Luxury Yacht Sinks Dramatically Just Minutes After Its Maiden Voyage

"I'm not saying everyone's like this some of my team are rockstars and I'd fight for them any day. But the culture of jugaad + "chalta hai" attitude makes managing so draining," the Redditor wrote.

"Honestly, it sometimes feels like being the villain in everyone's story: employees think you're pushing too hard, seniors think you're not pushing hard enough."

Social media reaction

Social media users weighed in on the importance of creating a positive work environment. They also noted that the manager should recognise and reward employees' efforts.

"Indians are among the hardest workers in the world, who work very hard from a small age battling for scarce resources amidst corruption and reservation," one user wrote.

Another user suggested balancing a good and a bad side. "Those who report to me know what lengths I go to when they need my help. When reasonable, they can ask me for multiple days off and I won't question them. At the same time, I know they fear me when they fail to meet expectations (without a reasonable explanation)," the user wrote. "Too much on either extreme can be detrimental. You neither should be seen as an authoritarian, nor as a doormat."

"It's a two way relationship. If you get an employee who is hell bent on not cooperating with you and continue with their 'chalta hai' attitude- then how much can you really stay calm!?" a third user wrote.