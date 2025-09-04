Watch: $1 Million Luxury Yacht Sinks Dramatically Just Minutes After Its Maiden Voyage

In a shocking video, a luxury yacht, worth nearly $1 million, was seen sinking off the shore of Turkey just minutes after its maiden voyage on Tuesday (September 2). The video, captured on a mobile phone, shows the exact moment when the 24-metre yacht named Dolce Vento tipped over off the coast of Zonguldak, which is a popular tourist spot.

The Coast Guard and medical personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene. According to the BOAT International report, there were four people on board, including the owner, captain and two crew members. However, no injuries were reported as they jumped overboard and swam to safety.

The exact cause of the sinking was not revealed, but some media reports suggested that it could have been a stabilisation issue. However, an investigation and technical inspection of the wreckage will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

As per reports, the ship was completed at the Med Yilmaz Shipyard, with construction starting in 2024. After it was built, it was delivered to its owner from Istanbul. The 160 GT motor yacht has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

