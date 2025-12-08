Strict Safety Advisory Issued To Goa Clubs, Restaurants After Fire Kills 25

The Goa State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday issued a detailed safety advisory to all nightclubs, restaurants, bars, event venues and similar establishments across the state after the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in Arpora that killed 25 people.

SDMA directed establishments to ensure strict compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, and structural safety norms prescribed by the competent authorities.

The advisory was issued under Sections 22(2)(h), 22(2)(i) and 24 of the Disaster Management (DM) Act 2005.

Under the above provisions of the DM Act, 2005, all such establishments are directed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, and structural safety norms prescribed by the competent authorities.

SDMA said that the norms shall include, but is not limited to, maintaining a valid Fire NOC and complying with all conditions issued by the Fire Services Department, adhering strictly to authorised occupancy limits and displaying maximum capacity prominently; do not allow overcrowding, ensure functional smoke/heat detectors, alarms, sprinklers, hydrants, hose reels and serviced fire extinguishers, use certified electrical wiring and protection devices; remove temporary, overloaded or unsafe electrical connections immediately, keep all emergency exits and escape routes unobstructed with illuminated exit signage, evacuation maps and emergency lighting, train staff regularly; appoint a Fire Safety Officer for each shift; conduct documented evacuation drills at defined intervals and include NDMA-recommended escape measures in staff training (e.g., if trapped and unable to exit safely, tie bedsheets together to form a makeshift escape rope/ladder when height is manageable).

SDMA in its advisory added that all establishments are further directed to conduct an internal safety audit within 7 days and keep the report ready for inspection by the district administration, fire services, or SDMA-authorised teams. Non-compliance will attract strict enforcement action, including closure, suspension or cancellation of licenses and prosecution under Section 51(b) of the DM Act, 2005, and other applicable laws.

The advisory has come into immediate effect and is available on the SDMA website. The Advisory is also available on the official website, www.sdma.goa.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Goa Police said that the State Police Control Room received the first distress call at 12.02 hours and immediately activated the emergency response system.

Information was quickly disseminated to all concerned agencies, including the Fire and Emergency Services, forensic teams, and senior police officers.

Multiple PCR vans reached the site promptly and assisted in evacuation, coordination and securing the premises.

Goa Police said that a total of 25 deceased persons have been shifted to GMC Bambolim.

Goa Police said, "A total of 25 deceased persons have been shifted to GMC Bambolim. The process of identifying the bodies is underway, and all efforts are being made to establish the identities at the earliest. Of the six injured persons, one has been discharged, while five continue to remain admitted and are under treatment. An offence has been registered at Anjuna Police Station u/s 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The senior Police officers of Goa police are camping at Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation. Postmortem examination of the 17 bodies held. Five bodies have been handed over to the relatives for final religious rites."

The arrested have been identified as Rajiv Modak (49 years), Chief General Manager, native of R.K. Puram, New Delhi; Priyanshu Thakur (32 years) Gate Manager - native of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Rajveer Singhania (32 years) Bar Manager - native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and Vivek Singh (27 years) General Manager - native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The senior police officers of the Goa police are camping at Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday confirmed the arrest of four people related to the tragic incident, further announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the mishap.

At least 25 people lost their lives in the blaze that erupted in the early hours of Sunday, with four of them identified as tourists and fourteen others as staff members.

The emergency teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)