Manager Warns Remote Worker Over 4-Minute Coffee Break, Internet Says 'Switch Job'

Remote work can come with its own set of challenges, especially if the manager is not on the same page. A recent social media post highlighted the perils of working from home when a four-minute absence from the desk was enough for a manager to write a lengthy dissertation about workplace guidelines. The employee shared a screenshot of their manager's message where they were reminded of how to conduct themselves.

The employee detailed that they had taken a quick break to make a cup of coffee for themself. However, during the brief, four-minute break, the Slack status turned yellow, meaning, inactive, prompting the manager's response.

"Stepped away to make a cup of coffee and my manager sent me this 4 minutes after my Slack status turned yellow," the employee wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The screenshot showed the manager noting that the employee's Slack status had changed to "Away" at 2:14 PM and pointing out that it was 2:18 PM.

"I noticed your Slack status changed to 'Away' at 2:14 PM. It is now 2:18 PM. When you work remotely, active status integrity is essential for team trust," the manager said.

"If you need to step away from your workstation for personal reasons during core hours, please post an OOO notification in the main department channel so we aren't wondering where you are."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Please Switch'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly two million views and hundreds of comments as social media users advised the employee to look for other opportunities and jump the ship.

"Active status integrity is the wildest phrasing ever for taking a quick break," said one user, while another added: "If your manager is watching your status that closely, they aren't working, and this is projection."

A third commented: The ironic thing is that in an "in-office" environment, workers are going to the bathroom, getting coffee, eating breakfast or lunch at their desk, having a chat session with their neighbour, etc. all day long. It's not like some level of goofing off isn't a pastime for the ages."

A fourth said: "People are really crazy man. Get out of that job immediately. Nobody needs that level of toxicity in their life. I'd be looking for a new job starting today."