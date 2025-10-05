Man With Rs 50 Lakh Salary Says He "Doesn't Feel Rich Enough" To Shop At Luxury Airport Stores

A man earning Rs 50 lakh per annum (LPA) has sparked discussion on social media after admitting he doesn't feel "rich enough" to shop at luxury airport stores. The Twitter user shared photos of high-end stores like Swarovski, Dior, and The White Crow at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, saying he lacks confidence in making purchases.

"Even after 50LPA+ CTC, I don't feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these Airport Shops," the post says.

See the post here:

Even after 50LPA+ CTC, I don't feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these Airport Shops 😓 pic.twitter.com/KdsLIT11jz — Ray (@rayXtwt) October 4, 2025

His post resonated with many, highlighting the psychological barrier to luxury consumption. His admission has sparked a conversation about income, lifestyle aspirations, and the allure of luxury spaces.

Some users pointed out that a 50 LPA salary doesn't necessarily translate to disposable income, while others noted that these stores cater to a specific audience – generationally wealthy individuals, foreigners, or those with transit flights.

One user wrote, "Bro, airport shops aren't retail—they're psychological warfare. You walk in with a 50LPA CTC and still feel like a broke intern next to a ₹900 Toblerone and a ₹3,200 neck pillow that looks like it's judging you."

Another commneted, "I've never seen these shops as the ones setup for the average indian audience in general. The target audience who shop from here are the ones who either have enough liquid cash and are generationally wealthy or don't count their life by their monthly salary if they're employed. It's also usually foreigners and folks having a transit flight sometimes too. I asked a luxury bag store in hyderabad how often do they actually sell units, the answer was 3-4 bags per month."

"Airport shops exist to remind us that we're not as rich as we think we are," a third joked while a fourth added, "Don't confuse income with wealth. These stores are for people with wealth."