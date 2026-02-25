Man Visits Japan Zoo To See Viral Monkey Punch, Shares Video Of Massive Crowd

People from across the globe are visiting the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan after videos of Punch-kun, the seven-month-old macaque monkey, went viral on social media. A Pakistani man recently visited the zoo and shared a now-viral clip, showcasing the massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of tiny Punch.

Describing the crowd as 'insane', the user's video showed crowds of people perched near the railings over the enclosure where Punch and other monkeys were residing. Dozens of people could be seen holding up their phones and recording as Punch clutched to what has now become his signature accessory, a small emotional support orangutan plushie.

"Just want to inform Punch was doing great when I saw him. The zoo reacted normally despite an insane crowd. I know you have a lot of questions in your mind. But currently, the zoo can't deprive people of seeing the punch. People are increasing to check on Punch's conditions," wrote Izaz.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.5 million views, and hundreds of comments from social media users who urged the zoo authorities to upgrade the facilities so that Punch and other monkeys could live in better conditions.

"That little bro doesn't even know about his fanbase," said one user, while another added: "If only Punch knew how much he's loved all over the world."

A third commented: "I really hope the zoo management will upgrade the facilities, add more trees, maybe build a pond, and create a more natural environment so the monkeys can live in a space that truly reflects their original habitat."

A fourth said: "With all that extra income, maybe they can improve the facilities within that enclosure? It's pretty barbaric how insanely stripped back it is, it's literally a concrete compound with a fake concrete tree in the middle designed exactly so it becomes an empathy theatre for people to stand and watch."

Punch And Plushie Orangutan

Punch first made the headlines after the zookeepers introduced him to the monkey enclosure. His early attempts to fit in failed as other monkeys either ignored him or behaved violently. Punch's only comfort was a large orangutan plush toy that a member of staff gifted him as a tool for muscle building and maternal replacement.

The Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens issued a statement on Friday (Feb 20), detailing how the social dynamics among monkeys resulted in the current situation. The zoo added that Punch has been scolded by other monkeys many times in the past and has learned how to socialise with them.