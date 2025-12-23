Man Travels 12,800 Km From US To India To Surprise Friend, Heartwarming Video Viral

In a heartwarming display of love, friendship and camaraderie, a social media user has won hearts on the internet after travelling thousands of kilometres from the USA to India to surprise his friend. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, 'I surprised my friend by coming to Pune from the US, crossing 8,000 miles (12,800 km) and his reaction was...', the user named Preshit Gujar surprised his friend Sarvesh Vaibhav Tikhe with an innocent prank, which highlighted the strong bond that the two friends shared.

In the video, an unsuspecting Tikhe sits outdoors chatting with friends as Gujar approaches from behind. Dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, Gujar uses a scarf as a disguise and sits closely while Tikhe initially dismisses him, mistaking him for a nearby stranger.

However, after Gujar takes off his scarf, Tikhe instantly recognises his friend and lunges in for a hug. Both friends share the emotional moment as the video captures their bromance in full flow.

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Men See, Men Happy'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.6 million views, and hundreds of comments, as social media users were impressed by the duo's friendship, which had grown stronger despite the distance.

"Men stop scrolling, men see, men happy," said one user, while another added: "And here are my friends who cannot come frm Mumbai to Pune."

A third commented: “I was watching in 2x and got a heart attack when he jumped all of a sudden."