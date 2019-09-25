Man Slips Trying To Board Moving Train. Watch Incredible Rescue By RPF

A man slipped and fell while trying to board the Ashram Express train at the Ahmedabad railway station

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: September 25, 2019 12:21 IST
RPF personnel managed to save a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train.


Alert RPF personnel managed to save the life of a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train at the Ahmedabad railway station. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter which shows an unnamed man trying to board the Ashram Express train which had already started moving. The shocking video shows the man losing his balance and almost falling off the train as it gains speed.

Fortunately, just as he was about to fall in the gap between the platform and the train, alert personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) spotted him. The video shows two staff members of the RPF rushing to save the man. They managed to push him back into the compartment of the moving train, saving him from serious injuries.

"HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN," warned the Ministry of Railways while sharing the video.

Watch the incredible rescue below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 12,000 'likes' and more than 1.4 lakh views. In the comments section, many have praised the RPF personnel for being vigilant and saving the man.

In June, a man fell between a moving train and platform at the Jharsuguda station in Odisha. A video of his rescue had gone viral online.

Click for more trending news




