On Video, Man Falls Between Moving Train And Platform, Survives

Jharsuguda Station, where the incident happened, is a major junction serving north-western Odisha

A train journey from Sambalpur in Odisha to Howrah in West Bengal became the story of a man surviving a potentially horrific accident, after Rajesh Talwar fell between the moving train and platform at Jharsuguda station in Odisha on Tuesday.

In the incident, which was caught on CCTV, Mr Talwar, who got off the train to buy a cup of tea, approaches a slowly moving train and grabs hold of a metal railing. As he attempts to jump on board he stumbles and loses hold of the railing.

#WATCH: A man survives after he fell on the tracks through the gap between the platform and the train at the Jharsuguda railway station while trying to board a moving train. (18-06) #Odishapic.twitter.com/sz9wIYDN0z — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

Mr Talwar is then dragged along the platform for a few seconds, slowly falling between the train and platform as people watch in shock. In the seconds after he starts to fall a second man moves to help but, by that time, Mr Talwar has disappeared from view.

The train continues to move forward for several seconds afterwards as a small crowd gathers.

Jharsuguda Station, where the incident happened, is a major junction serving the north-western part of the state. Jharsuguda city is located approximately 330 kilometres from the state capital of Bhubaneshwar.

With inputs from ANI