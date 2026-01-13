Man Shares How A Parking-Lot Conversation Transformed A Security Guard's Career

Sometimes, a single question asked at the right moment can change a person's future. In Mumbai, a simple conversation in a parking lot became the starting point of a new and successful journey for Aniket Katkar.

Aniket Katkar was working as a security guard in an apartment building when he met digital creator Kushal Lodha in the parking lot. Katkar approached him and expressed his keen interest in videography, saying he wanted to learn how to make videos. He also asked if he could meet with Lodha at his convenience to learn more.

Later, Kushal Lodha shared this entire journey on social media, revealing that two years ago, Aniket Katkar was a security guard in his building, and today, he leads the production team for all of Lodha's podcast shoots.

Recalling their first meeting, Lodha said that one day, Katkar saw him in the parking lot and approached him to express his interest in video recording. The two met the following Sunday, where Lodha recognised Katkar's strong desire to learn. This prompted him to offer Katkar the opportunity to shoot all of his podcasts.

Katkar then taught himself video recording, how to connect microphones to an audio mixer, and how to maintain production quality. Today, there isn't a single podcast shoot that he doesn't attend, and he interacts with all the guests with complete confidence.

Check Out The Post Here:

— Kushal Lodha (@kushallodha548) January 12, 2026

Finally, Lodha concluded that expensive degrees or special certifications are not necessary for success. According to him, a thirst for learning and the right mindset are sufficient, and it is only when a person's desire to learn diminishes that their progress in life comes to a halt.