"I Tested...": Man Shares Experience Of Travelling In Hello Kitty And Pokemon-Themed Flights

Air travel is usually seen as a routine experience, but one man decided to make it extraordinary by trying out multiple themed flights, sharing his journey in a viral video. From Hello Kitty to Snoopy and Pokemon, each flight had its own unique decorations, entertainment, and surprises.

A instagram user named Sam Beres, began his journey on a Hello Kitty-themed flight from Taiwan to Chicago. He described the entire experience as themed from start to finish.

Boarding passes were distributed at pink ticket gates decorated with miniature Sanrio decorations, and digital boarding passes were customized with Hello Kitty designs. Hello Kitty was also depicted on the aircraft's exterior.

Inside the plane, every seat headrest had a Hello Kitty theme. Flight attendants wore Hello Kitty scarves and aprons, and passengers were also given Hello Kitty slippers.

In-flight entertainment included Hello Kitty games, making the entire journey feel completely immersed in the theme.

Next, he experienced a Snoopy-themed flight from Taipei to Japan. He reported that the lounge featured custom boarding passes, themed artwork on monitors, and Peanuts merchandise, which was even better than expected.

He then took a Pokemon-themed flight from Japan to New York. The airport featured Pokemon plush vending machines and custom kiosks where passengers could get essential flight supplies like eye masks.

The plane's exterior also featured Pokemon designs. Safety instructions on board were illustrated by Pokemon characters, and he used a Pikachu blanket to help him relax during the long journey.

Social Media Reaction

The video, titled "I Tested Themed Flights," was shared on November 25th. Social media users were amazed by the creativity behind these themed flights.

One user said they loved seeing themed planes and that it was nice to see someone enjoying Sanrio and Pokémon without any criticism.

One user noted, "I Love Sanrio and Pokemon planes."

Anoter user wrote, "I did the one from Taipei to Japan!!! Actually so freaking cute I wish we kept the boarding passes."