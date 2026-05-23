Man Shares Emotional Story Of Leaving Noida To Return Home After 14 Years

A Noida man's emotional video about leaving the city after 14 years has touched many people online. In the video, he spoke about his professional success, changing priorities and the emotional distance he felt while living in the city. Vibhu Trivedi shared the video on Instagram and reflected on his long journey in Noida. He said that after spending 14 years in the city, he was finally leaving forever. He added that there was both sadness and happiness in the decision.

Recalling his early days, Trivedi said that when he first arrived in Noida in 2012, he used to wonder if anyone would ever give him a job. He said that the same city later helped him grow from a Junior Graphic Designer to a Creative Head.

Speaking about his achievements, Trivedi said that Noida witnessed several milestones in his life. He added that he went from walking on foot to owning an SUV, and from making hoardings to being featured on them.

However, he also spoke about the emotional cost of city life. Trivedi said that while he achieved success, he slowly felt that his loved ones were slipping away from his life. He added that in the city, people often become connected only for convenience.

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Describing daily life in the city, he said people become trapped in a never-ending cycle of working to pay EMIs in the hope that it may help them in old age.

Trivedi also shared an incident that changed his thinking. He recalled asking a falooda vendor what he would do first if he suddenly had a lot of money. According to Trivedi, the vendor replied that he would first return to his village. Trivedi said that moment made him realise that people are not only searching for money, but also for their loved ones.

The video was shared with the caption, "My biggest flex is returning home after 14 years, new location Kanpur."

Social Media Reaction

The clip received several reactions online, with many users saying they related to his thoughts about city life, ambition and family.

One user commented, "Good decision brother."

Another user noted, "Be with your parents, everything is secondary."