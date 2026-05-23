Explained: Why Buyers Are Suddenly Ditching 1BHK, 2BHK Flats in Noida

The real estate market in Gautam Buddha Nagar is witnessing a dramatic transformation, with buyers increasingly choosing spacious luxury apartments over compact homes. While 3BHK and 4BHK apartments are being sold out within months of launch, many 1BHK and 2BHK units across Noida and Greater Noida are struggling to find buyers.

Real estate developers say the Covid-19 pandemic has permanently changed the way people look at homes. What was once considered just a place to live has now evolved into a space for work, study, recreation, and lifestyle needs. As a result, buyers are prioritising bigger homes with modern amenities and extra space.

Bigger Homes Become the New Status Symbol

Manoj Garg, owner of North Wind Estate Developer in Greater Noida's Sector Pi-1, said buyers today prefer luxury and fully furnished homes that are ready to move into. According to him, the younger generation does not want the hassle of furnishing flats separately or spending additional time on interiors.

He said the growing purchasing power of buyers and easier access to home loans have also encouraged people to invest in larger homes. Families now want additional rooms so that children, guests, or visiting relatives do not disturb their personal comfort and privacy.

Developers are also redesigning projects to match changing expectations. Modern residential complexes are now offering greenery, smart home technology, large parking spaces, clubhouses, guest houses, swimming pools, and enhanced security systems. Garg said property prices in Greater Noida currently range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 14,000 per square foot, reflecting the growing demand for premium housing.

Work-From-Home Culture Changed Buyer Preferences

Rahul Kapasiya, owner of Vihaan Homes Greater Noida, said the demand for 3BHK and 4BHK apartments has risen sharply in high-rise societies, while builder floors are seeing strong demand for 2BHK and 3BHK units. According to him, builder floors are currently priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

Industry experts believe the rise of hybrid and work-from-home culture is one of the biggest reasons behind this shift. Families now prefer an additional room for home offices, online classes, or personal workspace. Bigger balconies and open green areas have also become major selling points after the pandemic.

Kapasiya added that although the upcoming Noida International Airport has boosted property prices near Jewar, the overall rise across Greater Noida has remained moderate.

Small Flats Losing Buyers

While luxury housing continues to grow, smaller apartments are facing declining demand. Areas such as Noida Expressway and Greater Noida West witnessed large-scale construction of 1BHK and 2BHK flats over the past decade. However, developers now say supply has overtaken demand.

Experts believe rising inflation, expensive home loans, and increasing property prices have made many middle-class buyers cautious about investing in smaller homes. Buyers are instead waiting longer and saving more to directly purchase larger apartments with better lifestyle facilities and stronger resale value.

Real estate analysts believe this trend is likely to continue, with 3BHK and luxury homes emerging as the preferred choice for both end-users and investors in the coming years.