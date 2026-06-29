Reddit User Says Moving From Mumbai To Delhi NCR Improved Quality Of Life, Sparks Debate

A move made for work turned into an unexpected lifestyle upgrade, according to a Reddit user whose comparison of life in Mumbai and Delhi NCR has sparked discussion online. The post highlighted differences in housing costs, daily expenses, commuting and monthly savings, with the user describing the shift as "surprisingly pleasant."

In a Reddit post titled, "move from Mumbai to Delhi NCR was surprisingly pleasant," the user shared the experience of relocating from Mumbai to Delhi NCR while earning around Rs 1.4 lakh per month.

The post said that living in Mumbai meant paying nearly Rs 35,000 for a decent 1BHK, along with Rs 10,000 every month for rented furniture, including an AC, bed and geyser, taking the total housing cost to Rs 45,000. While the apartment was not considered bad, the user wrote that it always felt like paying a premium for an average place.

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Photo Credit: r/mumbai/Reddit

Describing the experience in Delhi NCR, the Reddit user said much better 1RK apartments were available for around Rs 20,000. According to the post, these homes were newer, more spacious, fully furnished with modern furniture, had ACs pre-installed, were located in better societies and were overall much cleaner. The user added that it felt like getting far more value for the money.

The post also noted that renting a home in Delhi NCR seemed easier, with most landlords asking for only one month's security deposit and half a month's brokerage. In comparison, the user said renting in Mumbai usually required a security deposit of two to three months along with one month's brokerage.

The Reddit user further wrote that wider roads, easier commuting, lower healthcare costs and cheaper house help had also improved day-to-day life. Monthly savings, according to the post, increased from around Rs 45,000 in Mumbai to nearly Rs 90,000 in Delhi NCR. The Delhi Metro was also praised for making travel across the city easier without the crowding experienced on Mumbai's local trains.

The post concluded by saying that Mumbai continues to have its own charm, energy and career opportunities, but from a cost-of-living and quality-of-life perspective, the move to Delhi NCR had been a significant upgrade.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "This is true, as someone who has lived here ."

Another user noted, "Fully agree."

"Well it's the people you'll miss," added a third user.