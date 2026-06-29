Video: 26-Foot Humpback Whale Washes Ashore In Mumbai, Rescue Ends In Tragedy

A 26-foot baby humpback whale that washed ashore on Mumbai's rocky Bandra coastline died despite a multi-agency rescue effort, officials said.

The whale calf was first spotted near Carter Club on Saturday morning by workers engaged in the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project after it drifted close to shore. Initial signs suggested the animal was still alive, prompting authorities to launch an urgent rescue operation.

Teams from the Forest Department's Mangrove Cell (North Konkan Division), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade and wildlife veterinarians rushed to the spot. Officials initially attempted to support the calf and guide it back into deeper waters.

However, when the whale stopped showing any movement, forest personnel and local fishermen examined it and confirmed that it had died.

The calf measured approximately 26 feet in length, officials said.

Humpback whales are among the world's largest marine mammals, with adults growing up to 50-60 feet long. Famous for their acrobatic breaches and haunting songs, they migrate thousands of kilometres every year between feeding grounds in colder waters and breeding grounds in warmer tropical seas.

Although sightings off Mumbai are relatively rare, humpback whales are known to pass through the Arabian Sea during seasonal migration. Marine experts say young whales can sometimes become stranded after being separated from their mothers, falling ill, getting injured, or becoming disoriented by rough seas, strong currents or underwater noise.

Officials said the exact cause of the stranding and death will be determined after an investigation. As per the Wildlife (Protection) Act and standard marine wildlife protocol, the carcass will be disposed of through burial after the required examination and documentation are completed.

With Inputs From Ruttik Ganakwar