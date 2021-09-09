Two Arrested With Whale Vomit Worth Over Rs 5 Crore In Mumbai

The police recovered 5.91 kg Ambergris from the two (Representational)

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons with Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 5.91 crore from suburban Bhandup, an official said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials laid a trap and arrested Surendra Chotto (39) and Yogesh Chavhan (37) who had come to sell Ambergris on the Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The police recovered 5.91 kg Ambergris, valued at Rs 5.91 crore from the bags of one of the accused, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

The sale of Ambergris - used to make perfumes - is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.