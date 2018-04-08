Man Saves Driver From Burning Car. Dramatic Moment Caught On Dashcam

The video, shared on April 4, was captured on the dashboard camera of a police car on the scene. According to the post, Mr Martinez, who lives across the street from where the accident took place, rushed to help the driver out the burning car. Another local, Devin Johnson, helped him by pulling the driver away from the burning vehicle. The accident occurred on March 31.
The driver, 34, was eventually taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with a DUI and a litany of traffic offenses.
"To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm's way. Outstanding job, gentlemen," says the post.
Since being posted, the video has collected over 80,000 views, some 1,600 reactions and more than 820 shares.
Comments
Click for more trending news